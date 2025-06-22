Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes BJP and Demands Commitment for Nitish Kumar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav lambasted the BJP ahead of the Bihar elections, demanding a written commitment from Amit Shah ensuring Nitish Kumar's full five-year tenure as Chief Minister. Yadav accused BJP of undermining regional parties using intimidation and agencies like ED and CBI, likening them to a 'washing machine.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:22 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a fierce attack on the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar just ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. In a candid interview with ANI, Yadav called for Home Minister Amit Shah to provide a written affidavit guaranteeing Kumar's full five-year term as Chief Minister if the NDA wins.

Yadav stated that while BJP leaders may pledge to keep Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister, he stressed the need for a written commitment. "If they truly stand by their words, then ask Amit Shah Ji to give it in writing that Nitish will lead for the full five years," Yadav told ANI. He criticized the BJP for using agencies like the ED and CBI as tools of intimidation to weaken political opponents, likening the party to a "washing machine."

The RJD leader further alleged that BJP has consistently weakened regional allies, citing the split in Chirag Paswan's party and attempts to undermine JD(U). Yadav noted a shift in BJP's strategy from short-term to long-term plans aimed at consolidating power in Bihar. "BJP is breaking its allied parties systematically, as seen with Chirag Paswan's group and JD(U)," Yadav remarked, emphasizing the election's impending date later this year in October or November. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

