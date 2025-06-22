Punjab Takes a Stand Against Obscene Social Media Content Threatening Children

The Punjab government, alarmed by the surge of obscene content on social media, is taking robust action to protect children. Minister Baljit Kaur highlighted the danger it poses to the youth's psychological health and called for immediate vigilance.

Kaur insisted on strict monitoring by district officers and urged prompt communication with authorities upon finding any offensive material. Awareness campaigns are also slated to educate communities on the responsible use of digital platforms.

Citing legal frameworks like the IT Act 2000 and POCSO Act 2012, Kaur instructed heightened police surveillance against offenders. She appealed to the public to report inappropriate online activity to help ensure a safe digital space for children.

