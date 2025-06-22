Ministry Boosts Waqf Management: UMEED Portal Gains Momentum

The Ministry of Minority Affairs is ramping up efforts to effectively implement the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995 (UMEED) Central Portal, launched on June 6. The Ministry has been engaging with State and Union Territories, emphasizing the need for all registered waqf properties to be uploaded within six months.

In pursuit of this, Ministry Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar visited Mumbai on June 21 for a review meeting with the State Secretary and Maharashtra State Waqf Board officials. This visit follows a similar meeting in Bihar last week. Kumar updated officials on upcoming rules to support the portal's statutory requirements, inviting suggestions from state authorities. The Waqf Board CEO sought revisions to leasing provisions, which Kumar promised to review sympathetically.

Additionally, Kumar assessed the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) projects in Maharashtra, instructing officials to expedite pending proposals. Meetings were also held with the Haj Committee of India, acknowledging the successful conduct of Haj 2025. Notable was the reduced incidents among pilgrims, attributed to improved coordination and the effective Haj Suvidha App. Insights from this year will inform future Haj operations, with a continued focus on efficient waqf management and digital empowerment.

