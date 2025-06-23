Tensions Escalate as Four BJP MLAs Suspended from West Bengal Assembly
Four BJP MLAs were suspended from the West Bengal Assembly, triggering a strong response from party leader Agnimitra Paul, who deemed the action as an undue attempt to silence the opposition. The suspensions followed a walkout during a government statement lacking consensus with existing assembly rules.
In a controversial move, four BJP MLAs have been suspended from the West Bengal Assembly, sparking outrage among party members. BJP leader Agnimitra Paul criticized the decision, saying it aimed to silence opposition voices ahead of the 2026 elections and questioned the legality of the suspension.
Agnimitra Paul, representing Asansol South, told ANI that her suspension, along with those of Deepak Burman, Shankar Ghosh, and Manoj Oraon, was disproportionate. Paul argued that the lawmakers were suspended for walking out during the government's statement, asserting that no formal rules were broken.
The session saw vehement protests from the suspended MLAs, who were eventually removed by marshals. This incident highlights the growing tension in the assembly, with Paul's stern warning that the ruling party will face consequences in the forthcoming 2026 elections.
