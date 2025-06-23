Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Four BJP MLAs Suspended from West Bengal Assembly

Four BJP MLAs were suspended from the West Bengal Assembly, triggering a strong response from party leader Agnimitra Paul, who deemed the action as an undue attempt to silence the opposition. The suspensions followed a walkout during a government statement lacking consensus with existing assembly rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 19:52 IST
Tensions Escalate as Four BJP MLAs Suspended from West Bengal Assembly
BJP's Agnimitra Paul (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial move, four BJP MLAs have been suspended from the West Bengal Assembly, sparking outrage among party members. BJP leader Agnimitra Paul criticized the decision, saying it aimed to silence opposition voices ahead of the 2026 elections and questioned the legality of the suspension.

Agnimitra Paul, representing Asansol South, told ANI that her suspension, along with those of Deepak Burman, Shankar Ghosh, and Manoj Oraon, was disproportionate. Paul argued that the lawmakers were suspended for walking out during the government's statement, asserting that no formal rules were broken.

The session saw vehement protests from the suspended MLAs, who were eventually removed by marshals. This incident highlights the growing tension in the assembly, with Paul's stern warning that the ruling party will face consequences in the forthcoming 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025