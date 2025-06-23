Hungary and Slovakia Block EU Sanctions Over Russian Energy Imports

Hungary and Slovakia are opposing the European Union's proposed sanctions against Russia, a blockage that comes amid plans to phase out Russian energy imports. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto made the announcement during a press briefing on Monday.

The sanctions proposal, the EU's 18th against Russia, requires unanimous approval from member states. Hungary and Slovakia's opposition is viewed by EU diplomats as a negotiating tactic, with expectations for a resolution before a scheduled European Council meeting.

The Commission, aiming to sidestep opposition, proposed targeting Russia's energy revenues and military industry. Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has demanded that the European Commission provide solutions for Slovakia's energy reliance before moving forward with the sanctions package.

(With inputs from agencies.)