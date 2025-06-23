Hungary and Slovakia Block EU Sanctions Over Russian Energy Imports
Hungary and Slovakia have announced their decision not to support the EU's plan for an 18th sanctions package against Russia. The move comes in response to the EU's proposal to phase out Russian energy imports. Both countries remain dependent on Russian oil and gas, complicating EU efforts to adopt the sanctions package.
Hungary and Slovakia are opposing the European Union's proposed sanctions against Russia, a blockage that comes amid plans to phase out Russian energy imports. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto made the announcement during a press briefing on Monday.
The sanctions proposal, the EU's 18th against Russia, requires unanimous approval from member states. Hungary and Slovakia's opposition is viewed by EU diplomats as a negotiating tactic, with expectations for a resolution before a scheduled European Council meeting.
The Commission, aiming to sidestep opposition, proposed targeting Russia's energy revenues and military industry. Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has demanded that the European Commission provide solutions for Slovakia's energy reliance before moving forward with the sanctions package.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drone Incident Disrupts Russian Electronic Plant Operations
Russia's Naval Renaissance: Putin's Strategic Maritime Vision
Drone Impact: Russian Electronics Plant Halted by Ukrainian Strike in Chuvashia
Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Aircraft at Savasleyka
Ukrainian Forces Target Key Russian Electronic Plant