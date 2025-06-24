Left Menu

Trump's Unexpected Ceasefire: A Step Toward Middle East Peace?

Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev praised Donald Trump's unexpected ceasefire announcement between Israel and Iran as wise. The move aims to reduce conflict, stabilize oil prices, and avoid inflation in the US. It signals potential for lasting peace in the Middle East, despite Iran's recent alleged military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:43 IST
Trump's Unexpected Ceasefire: A Step Toward Middle East Peace?
Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev on Tuesday commended US President Donald Trump's surprise announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, describing it as a wise decision. The ceasefire, announced via social media, is expected to help avert further conflict and mitigate economic repercussions, including rising oil prices and US inflation.

Sachdev, speaking to ANI, highlighted the potential benefits of the ceasefire, which would prevent casualties in Israel while stabilizing oil prices that impact American inflation. He suggested that this was a strategic move by Trump, aiming to balance the economic effects of trade tariffs on the US.

Despite Iran's alleged attack on a US military base in Qatar, Sachdev sees hope for peace, with Arab nations cautiously criticizing Israel. He emphasized that Iran's actions will become a key example of diplomatic negotiation as a deal reportedly brokered by Qatar settles tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025