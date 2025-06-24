Trump's Unexpected Ceasefire: A Step Toward Middle East Peace?

Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev on Tuesday commended US President Donald Trump's surprise announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, describing it as a wise decision. The ceasefire, announced via social media, is expected to help avert further conflict and mitigate economic repercussions, including rising oil prices and US inflation.

Sachdev, speaking to ANI, highlighted the potential benefits of the ceasefire, which would prevent casualties in Israel while stabilizing oil prices that impact American inflation. He suggested that this was a strategic move by Trump, aiming to balance the economic effects of trade tariffs on the US.

Despite Iran's alleged attack on a US military base in Qatar, Sachdev sees hope for peace, with Arab nations cautiously criticizing Israel. He emphasized that Iran's actions will become a key example of diplomatic negotiation as a deal reportedly brokered by Qatar settles tensions.

