IndiGo Alerts Passengers on Flights Amid Gulf Tensions

IndiGo Airlines confirmed stable flight operations to Gulf countries but warned of potential delays due to Iran's airspace restrictions after regional tensions. Passengers are advised to stay updated on flight statuses. Recent Iran-US conflicts have worsened flight disruptions affecting major airlines at Delhi's airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:36 IST
IndiGo Airline Logo (Photo/@IndiGo6E). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory assuring passengers that flight operations to and from Gulf countries have stabilized and are operating on schedule. However, the airline cautioned that some international routes might still face delays due to ongoing airspace restrictions over Iran.

In a recent statement on X, IndiGo emphasized that while Gulf routes are functional, flights could encounter delays or need to reroute because of the limited airspace in Iran. This may lead to extended travel times.

The airline advised passengers to closely monitor their flight status for possible changes and promised full support throughout their journey. IndiGo expressed gratitude for passengers' understanding during this period. Meanwhile, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport reported 48 flight cancellations, with IndiGo and Air India most affected.

This disruption follows heightened regional tensions, as Iran launched missiles targeting US military bases in Qatar and Iraq. These actions came after US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, escalating the situation further.

