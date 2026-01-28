US-Iran Tensions: War Looms as Political Stakes Rise

Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, Middle East expert Trita Parsi has warned that any American attack would be considered an act of war by Tehran, leading to a military confrontation. Speaking to ANI, Parsi emphasized that President Donald Trump might not have the political capital to sustain such a conflict, especially during the approaching midterm elections.

Parsi outlined several scenarios, noting last year's US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities amidst an Iran-Israel clash. He highlighted a shift in Iran's strategy from previous symbolic responses to potential full-scale retaliation if attacked. The Trump administration, which recently hesitated to engage in war, has instead bolstered military assets in the region, hinting at preparations for a larger conflict.

During a recent event in Iowa, Trump reiterated his hardline stance on Iran, advocating for negotiations while deploying significant military forces to the Middle East. Despite Iran's low likelihood of a pre-emptive strike, experts suggest the country might aim to prolong the conflict politically against Trump. Meanwhile, Iran rejected strict US conditions for any diplomatic deal, maintaining a firm stance against yielding to American demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)