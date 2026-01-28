Left Menu

US-Iran Tensions: War Looms as Political Stakes Rise

Amid escalating US-Iran tensions, expert Trita Parsi warns of potential war if the US attacks. Trump’s military buildup and political calculations play critical roles. While US seeks negotiations, Iran resists tough terms. The possibility of pre-emptive action by Iran remains low, as they aim to politically outlast Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:35 IST
US-Iran Tensions: War Looms as Political Stakes Rise
Middle East expert Trita Parsi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, Middle East expert Trita Parsi has warned that any American attack would be considered an act of war by Tehran, leading to a military confrontation. Speaking to ANI, Parsi emphasized that President Donald Trump might not have the political capital to sustain such a conflict, especially during the approaching midterm elections.

Parsi outlined several scenarios, noting last year's US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities amidst an Iran-Israel clash. He highlighted a shift in Iran's strategy from previous symbolic responses to potential full-scale retaliation if attacked. The Trump administration, which recently hesitated to engage in war, has instead bolstered military assets in the region, hinting at preparations for a larger conflict.

During a recent event in Iowa, Trump reiterated his hardline stance on Iran, advocating for negotiations while deploying significant military forces to the Middle East. Despite Iran's low likelihood of a pre-emptive strike, experts suggest the country might aim to prolong the conflict politically against Trump. Meanwhile, Iran rejected strict US conditions for any diplomatic deal, maintaining a firm stance against yielding to American demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026