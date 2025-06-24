Left Menu

Tel Aviv Stocks Surge Amid Historic Israel-Iran Ceasefire

Tel Aviv stocks soared and the shekel strengthened as a ceasefire was reached between Israel and Iran. The Tel Aviv 125 and TA-35 indices saw gains, fueled by optimism over reduced nuclear threat from Iran. Market sentiment was boosted globally, leading to a dip in oil prices and a weakened dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:59 IST
Tel Aviv Stocks Surge Amid Historic Israel-Iran Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Tel Aviv stock market experienced a significant surge on Tuesday as the shekel appreciated to a two-year high against the dollar. This boost came shortly after Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire, ending two weeks of intense conflict.

The Tel Aviv 125 index and the blue-chip TA-35 both rose by 1.3% by midday, marking the sixth gain in seven sessions. Investors were buoyed by the belief that Israel had averted the imminent threat of Iran's nuclear ambitions following recent military strikes.

Globally, markets responded positively, with risk appetite increasing. The dollar weakened and oil prices fell as U.S. President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire. Analysts expect continued market gains and shekel appreciation as Israel's risk premium shrinks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025