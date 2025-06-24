Left Menu

China's Strategic Move: Financial Boost to Shape Consumer Economy

China released new guidelines to stimulate consumption through financial tools. This includes supporting employment and income growth while boosting consumer confidence. The central bank, along with other departments, aims to maintain liquidity and lower financing costs, thus enabling firms to raise funds through various financial avenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:52 IST
China unveiled new guidelines on Wednesday, aiming to invigorate consumption using financial instruments. The initiative, a collaborative effort of six government departments, including the central bank, seeks to stimulate economic growth by enhancing employment and household income.

The guidelines propose support for companies in the consumer industry chain to secure funding through avenues like stock market listings. Emphasizing robust financial services, the central bank plans to guide financial institutions to accommodate both supply and demand aspects of consumption financing.

In a strategic move, the central bank will employ diverse policy tools like reserve requirements and relending to maintain market liquidity while minimizing financing costs. The initiative also encourages the issuance of consumer-focused financial products, facilitating firms in accessing critical funding resources.

