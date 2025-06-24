China's Strategic Move: Financial Boost to Shape Consumer Economy

China unveiled new guidelines on Wednesday, aiming to invigorate consumption using financial instruments. The initiative, a collaborative effort of six government departments, including the central bank, seeks to stimulate economic growth by enhancing employment and household income.

The guidelines propose support for companies in the consumer industry chain to secure funding through avenues like stock market listings. Emphasizing robust financial services, the central bank plans to guide financial institutions to accommodate both supply and demand aspects of consumption financing.

In a strategic move, the central bank will employ diverse policy tools like reserve requirements and relending to maintain market liquidity while minimizing financing costs. The initiative also encourages the issuance of consumer-focused financial products, facilitating firms in accessing critical funding resources.

