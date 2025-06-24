Revolutionizing Education: Gujarat's Unprecedented School Initiative

Gujarat's ambitious 'Mission Schools of Excellence' has emerged as India's most extensive school education reform, marked by the completion of 13,353 classrooms, 21,000 computer labs, 1.09 lakh smart classrooms, and 5,000 STEM labs. Initiated in 2022 under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the program seeks to revamp nearly 40,000 government and grant-in-aid schools throughout the state.

With a substantial allocation of Rs 12,000 crore from the Gujarat Government and an additional $750 million from the World Bank, this initiative has driven significant advancements in the education sector over the last 22 years. The introduction of technologically advanced infrastructure and superior learning environments has spurred a rise in school enrollment rates, cementing Gujarat's reputation as a frontrunner in educational innovation.

The 'Mission Schools of Excellence' aims to modernize school facilities with advanced digital learning tools and improve foundational education. The target is to construct 50,000 new classrooms and establish 1,50,000 smart classrooms. The construction and modernization efforts are underway, with significant progress in building classrooms and equipping schools with cutting-edge digital resources and STEM labs, directly benefiting nearly one crore students and solidifying the state's educational base.

(With inputs from agencies.)