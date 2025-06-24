Left Menu

HDFC Life Launches Start-up Innovation Challenge 'InsUReka'

HDFC Life, in collaboration with SINE IIT Bombay, has launched 'HDFC Life InsUReka,' an innovation challenge aimed at identifying and supporting startups innovating in life insurance. The initiative seeks to enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and drive digital transformation in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:47 IST
HDFC Life, a major player in India's life insurance sector, has teamed up with SINE at IIT Bombay to introduce 'HDFC Life InsUReka.' This innovative challenge calls upon startups nationwide to develop transformative, technology-driven solutions for the life insurance industry.

The challenge offers startups the chance for mentorship, visibility, and potential collaborations with HDFC Life. By addressing real-world problem statements from HDFC Life's operational ecosystem, participants can work on Proof of Concepts that may lead to enterprise-level partnerships.

Top entries will be showcased, with a possibility for long-term partnerships. Applications are open until July 7, with more details available on their official portal. The initiative highlights HDFC Life's commitment to fostering innovative solutions and supporting India's startup ecosystem.

