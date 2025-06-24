L&T Finance Launches AI-Driven Campaign with Jasprit Bumrah

L&T Finance Ltd. has launched a cutting-edge AI-powered microsite as part of its 'Aapke Business Ka Game Changer' Business Loan campaign. The platform enables small and medium enterprise (SME) owners to create customized business posters starring brand ambassador Jasprit Bumrah.

The initiative, aimed at celebrating the successes of business owners, marks a significant stride in the BFSI sector by leveraging AI technology for enhanced customer engagement. The generated posters can be easily shared on social media, offering SMEs increased visibility and the chance to be featured in L&T Finance's Out-Of-Home campaign.

Additionally, L&T Finance launched a TV commercial featuring Bumrah, emphasizing the digital conveniences of their business loans. The integrated marketing effort spans multiple cities, enhancing the campaign's reach and impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)