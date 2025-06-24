Left Menu

L&T Finance Launches AI-Driven Campaign with Jasprit Bumrah

L&T Finance Ltd. introduces an innovative AI-powered microsite for its 'Aapke Business Ka Game Changer' Business Loan campaign. The platform allows SME owners to design personalized business posters featuring Jasprit Bumrah. This new approach aims to enhance visibility and recognize exceptional customer achievements.

Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:57 IST
L&T Finance Ltd. has launched a cutting-edge AI-powered microsite as part of its 'Aapke Business Ka Game Changer' Business Loan campaign. The platform enables small and medium enterprise (SME) owners to create customized business posters starring brand ambassador Jasprit Bumrah.

The initiative, aimed at celebrating the successes of business owners, marks a significant stride in the BFSI sector by leveraging AI technology for enhanced customer engagement. The generated posters can be easily shared on social media, offering SMEs increased visibility and the chance to be featured in L&T Finance's Out-Of-Home campaign.

Additionally, L&T Finance launched a TV commercial featuring Bumrah, emphasizing the digital conveniences of their business loans. The integrated marketing effort spans multiple cities, enhancing the campaign's reach and impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

