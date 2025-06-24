Zou Jiayi: Leading AIIB into a New Era
China's former Vice Finance Minister, Zou Jiayi, has been appointed as the next president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), succeeding Jin Liqun. Under Jin's leadership, the AIIB united 110 member countries, focusing on sustainable infrastructure development. Zou begins her five-year term on January 16, 2026.
- Country:
- China
Zou Jiayi, previously China's Vice Finance Minister, has been appointed as the next president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), announced during the 10th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors.
Under the leadership of founding President Jin Liqun, the Beijing-headquartered AIIB has successfully united 110 countries, serving the global public good through sustainable infrastructure development. Jin's influential five-year term will conclude on January 15, 2026.
Zou, with extensive experience in international financial institutions, including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, is set to begin her tenure on January 16, 2026. China remains the largest AIIB shareholder with 26.54% voting shares, followed by India, Russia, and Germany.
(With inputs from agencies.)
