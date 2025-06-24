Left Menu

Karnataka's Call for Fair Tax Devolution: A Pro-Growth Appeal to the 16th Finance Commission

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to advocate for fair tax devolution among states by the 16th Finance Commission. Highlighting Karnataka's significant losses from the 15th Commission, he urged reallocation of fiscal contributions to boost the state's development and overall national resource mobilisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:31 IST
Karnataka's Call for Fair Tax Devolution: A Pro-Growth Appeal to the 16th Finance Commission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday urged the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address imbalances in tax devolution among states as part of the upcoming 16th Finance Commission's recommendations. The plea comes in the wake of significant fiscal setbacks under the previous commission.

During their meeting, Siddaramaiah emphasized Karnataka's Rs 80,000 crore losses due to the reduced share from central tax devolution. He proposed a restructured approach to fiscal allocations, highlighting the diminished weight given to the income-distance criterion, and advocated a fairer share based on the state's GDP contribution.

This appeal is not special pleading but seeks to enhance national resource mobilisation and federal cooperation. Siddaramaiah underlined that rectifying fiscal disparities will empower Karnataka and all states to significantly contribute to India's growth narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025