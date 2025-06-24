Left Menu

Kangna Ranaut's Nutritional Initiative in Kullu

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangna Ranaut distributed PM POSHAN kits in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. The initiative is part of the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman scheme, aiming to provide nutritious food to eligible women. A total of 17,000 kits will be distributed in her constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:47 IST
Kangna Ranaut's Nutritional Initiative in Kullu
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star and BJP Lok Sabha MP, Kangna Ranaut, spearheaded a significant nutritional initiative in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, by distributing PM POSHAN kits.

The distribution, part of the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman scheme, targets eligible women to ensure they receive essential nutrition. Ranaut announced that 17,000 kits would be allocated within her Mandi constituency.

During her visit, the actor-politician was warmly received by the locals, where she reiterated her commitment to providing nutritious food to those in need through this scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025