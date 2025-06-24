Kangna Ranaut's Nutritional Initiative in Kullu

Bollywood star and BJP Lok Sabha MP, Kangna Ranaut, spearheaded a significant nutritional initiative in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, by distributing PM POSHAN kits.

The distribution, part of the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman scheme, targets eligible women to ensure they receive essential nutrition. Ranaut announced that 17,000 kits would be allocated within her Mandi constituency.

During her visit, the actor-politician was warmly received by the locals, where she reiterated her commitment to providing nutritious food to those in need through this scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)