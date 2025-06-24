Kangna Ranaut's Nutritional Initiative in Kullu
Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangna Ranaut distributed PM POSHAN kits in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. The initiative is part of the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman scheme, aiming to provide nutritious food to eligible women. A total of 17,000 kits will be distributed in her constituency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Bollywood star and BJP Lok Sabha MP, Kangna Ranaut, spearheaded a significant nutritional initiative in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, by distributing PM POSHAN kits.
The distribution, part of the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman scheme, targets eligible women to ensure they receive essential nutrition. Ranaut announced that 17,000 kits would be allocated within her Mandi constituency.
During her visit, the actor-politician was warmly received by the locals, where she reiterated her commitment to providing nutritious food to those in need through this scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP MP Dubey Asserts Pakistan's Setbacks on Battlefield and Diplomacy
India Stands Firm on Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism: BJP MP Highlights Global Tour
Tragedy Strikes in Kullu: Fatal Accident in Himachal Pradesh
BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay Shows Signs of Recovery
Promoting Practical Knowledge in Kullu's Schools: A Vision by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh