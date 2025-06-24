Left Menu

Global Markets Rally as Middle East Ceasefire Eases Tensions

Global shares gained for a second day as the Middle East truce between Israel and Iran lifts market sentiment. Stocks surged, especially in financials and technology sectors, while oil prices plummeted. The dollar weakened against major currencies, and gold prices declined. Economic outlook remains cautiously optimistic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:50 IST
Global shares rallied for a consecutive session on Tuesday following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, alleviating Middle East tensions and boosting market sentiment.

Investors greeted the truce with optimism, leading to increased gains across Wall Street, particularly in the financial, technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary sectors.

While oil prices dropped significantly, the U.S. dollar weakened against major currencies, and gold prices fell slightly, signaling a cautiously upbeat economic outlook despite ongoing geopolitical challenges.

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

