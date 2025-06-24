Global Markets Rally as Middle East Ceasefire Eases Tensions
Global shares gained for a second day as the Middle East truce between Israel and Iran lifts market sentiment. Stocks surged, especially in financials and technology sectors, while oil prices plummeted. The dollar weakened against major currencies, and gold prices declined. Economic outlook remains cautiously optimistic.
Global shares rallied for a consecutive session on Tuesday following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, alleviating Middle East tensions and boosting market sentiment.
Investors greeted the truce with optimism, leading to increased gains across Wall Street, particularly in the financial, technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary sectors.
While oil prices dropped significantly, the U.S. dollar weakened against major currencies, and gold prices fell slightly, signaling a cautiously upbeat economic outlook despite ongoing geopolitical challenges.
