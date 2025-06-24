Uttarakhand CM Pushes for Strategic Support at Central Zonal Council Meet

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami voiced his call for enhanced infrastructural initiatives at the 25th Central Zonal Council meeting in Varanasi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the event, which was attended by top officials, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Dhami spotlighted Uttarakhand's strategic location along international borders, calling for robust road and communication networks, and improved security logistics. He urged the Union Home Minister for additional Border Roads Organisation aid, emphasizing the need to deter migration through developing the state's border villages' infrastructure and connectivity.

The Chief Minister pressed for policy relaxations, technical support for housing initiatives, and the establishment of essential research and training centers. He hailed Uttarakhand's significant economic growth, citing high rankings in various indexes, despite its geographic constraints. Dhami also highlighted the state's active efforts and central government support in fostering economic resilience and security.

