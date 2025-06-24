Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gears Up for Monsoon Session
The Madhya Pradesh Assembly's monsoon session begins on July 28 and will run until August 8, featuring 10 working days for government activities. Key deadlines for Private Members' bills and resolutions are set for early July, with motion notices accepted from July 22. This marks the sixth session of the sixteenth Assembly.
The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly is poised to start on July 28 and conclude on August 8, as per the notification issued by the state assembly secretariat this Tuesday. The Principal Secretary of the state assembly, AP Singh, confirmed that there will be a total of 10 working days within the 12-day legislative session, during which various governmental activities are scheduled to take place.
The Assembly Secretariat has set July 9 as the deadline for receiving notices on Private Members' bills, while notices for Private Members' Resolutions must be submitted by July 17. Notices pertaining to adjournment motions and attention motions will be accepted at the assembly office starting July 22, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. This session marks the sixth installment of the sixteenth Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh.
The series of deadlines ensures orderly proceedings, enabling the effective discussion and passage of legislative matters presented by both government and private members. The session is crucial for maintaining the legislative calendar and executing planned agendas for governance and development in the state.
