CM Yogi Adityanath's Strategic Initiatives and President's Upcoming Visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects key development projects in Ghazipur while attending central council meetings. Highlights include his focus on cooperative federalism and environmental campaigns. President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Gorakhpur for AIIMS' convocation and inauguration of the state's first AYUSH University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an inspection of the under-construction hostel at Maharishi Vishwamitra Autonomous Medical College in Ghazipur on Tuesday. Stating the importance of local infrastructure, Adityanath emphasized that the Purvanchal Expressway and the medical college have become defining landmarks of the district.

Earlier that day, CM Yogi participated in the 25th Central Zonal Council meeting, led by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. Highlighting the Prime Minister's vision, Adityanath spoke about fostering cooperative and competitive federalism to propel national growth, as shared on social media platform X.

Continuing with his initiatives, CM Yogi on Monday planted a sapling in Bhadohi, commemorating the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder's death anniversary under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. Meanwhile, preparations are underway for President Droupadi Murmu's imminent visit to Gorakhpur, where she will engage in significant educational and cultural events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

