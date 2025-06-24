Left Menu

Iran Considers Blocking IAEA Chief's Access

An Iranian lawmaker proposed that Rafael Grossi, chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, should be barred from entering Iran. Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy commission, suggested suspending cooperation with the IAEA. The commission approved a bill to fully suspend Tehran's cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:19 IST
Iran Considers Blocking IAEA Chief's Access
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A high-ranking Iranian lawmaker has suggested that Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), should be prohibited from entering Iran. This comes as tensions escalate between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a prominent member of the National Security and Foreign Policy commission in Iran's parliament, has advocated for the suspension of cooperation with the IAEA. This was reported by the Iranian Students' News Agency on Tuesday.

Just a day prior, the same commission approved the preliminary outline of a bill aimed at completely halting Tehran's engagement with the IAEA. The development signals a significant strain in Iran's relations with the international agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025