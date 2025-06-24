Iran Considers Blocking IAEA Chief's Access
An Iranian lawmaker proposed that Rafael Grossi, chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, should be barred from entering Iran. Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy commission, suggested suspending cooperation with the IAEA. The commission approved a bill to fully suspend Tehran's cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.
A high-ranking Iranian lawmaker has suggested that Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), should be prohibited from entering Iran. This comes as tensions escalate between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog.
Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a prominent member of the National Security and Foreign Policy commission in Iran's parliament, has advocated for the suspension of cooperation with the IAEA. This was reported by the Iranian Students' News Agency on Tuesday.
Just a day prior, the same commission approved the preliminary outline of a bill aimed at completely halting Tehran's engagement with the IAEA. The development signals a significant strain in Iran's relations with the international agency.
