IAEA's Urgent Mission: Inspecting Iran's Nuclear Sites

Rafael Grossi, chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, emphasized the urgency of deploying inspectors back to Iran's nuclear sites. The recent military strikes have raised significant concerns regarding Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

In his address during a cabinet meeting in Vienna, Grossi outlined the IAEA's top priority in assessing the damage inflicted and its impact on Iran's nuclear capabilities.

The meeting, held in Austria, underscored the international community's heightened focus on preventing nuclear proliferation in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)