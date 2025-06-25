Left Menu

IAEA's Urgent Mission: Inspecting Iran's Nuclear Sites

Rafael Grossi, the head of the IAEA, emphasized the urgent need for inspectors to return to Iran's nuclear facilities. This comes after recent military strikes aimed at Tehran's nuclear program. Grossi made these remarks during a meeting in Vienna, highlighting the critical nature of the situation.

Updated: 25-06-2025 14:21 IST
Rafael Grossi, chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, emphasized the urgency of deploying inspectors back to Iran's nuclear sites. The recent military strikes have raised significant concerns regarding Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

In his address during a cabinet meeting in Vienna, Grossi outlined the IAEA's top priority in assessing the damage inflicted and its impact on Iran's nuclear capabilities.

The meeting, held in Austria, underscored the international community's heightened focus on preventing nuclear proliferation in the volatile region.

