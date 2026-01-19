Protests in Iran: Unrest and Crackdown - A Nation in Turmoil

A US-based activist agency has reported a significant rise in the death toll from recent protests in Iran, with at least 3,919 fatalities now confirmed. This figure, verified by the Human Rights Activists News Agency, marks the deadliest period of unrest in Iran in decades.

Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel of inciting these protests, while Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has made his first acknowledgment of the casualties, blaming US interference. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has oscillated between support for the protestors and acknowledging Iran's restraint in halting mass executions.

Tensions remain high between Iran and the US, with the Iranian government restricting access to the internet. While some limited online services resumed, external access remains blocked. The protests have settled into a tense calm, with residents of key cities chanting anti-government slogans from their homes.