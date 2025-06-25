Left Menu

VP Jagdeep Dhankar's Eventful Nainital Visit: Celebrations, Education, and Tributes

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar is on a significant three-day visit to Uttarakhand, addressing academic celebrations and paying homage to historic figures. His tour from June 25-27 includes presiding over major anniversaries at Kumaun University and Sherwood College. Dhankar also highlighted the transformative National Education Policy at a recent university conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:31 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar welcomed in Haldwani (Photo: @VPIndia/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar arrived in Uttarakhand on Wednesday for a three-day visit filled with significant engagements. Welcomed by Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.), State Minister Rekha Arya, and MP Ajay Bhatt at Haldwani airport, Dhankar's visit underscores the importance of educational and cultural commemoration in the region.

According to a statement from the Vice President's office, he will stay in Nainital from June 25 to 27, 2025. The itinerary includes presiding over the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Kumaun University and delivering an address to its academic community on June 25. On June 27, Dhankar will be the Chief Guest at the 156th Founders' Celebration of Sherwood College and visit the Raj Bhavan in Nainital.

Earlier this week, Dhankhar paid tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, emphasizing the historical significance of revoking Article 370. He highlighted the pivotal roles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in this constitutional change. Addressing the Association of Indian Universities' annual conference, Dhankhar also lauded the National Education Policy 2020 as a transformative milestone that reflects India's educational and cultural ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

