Trailblazing Invention from Himachal: Smart Shoe Insoles that Charge Devices on the Go

In a pioneering achievement, Dr Ranbir Singh Thakur and Dr Manish Khangta, assistant professors at Himachal Pradesh University, have received an international design patent for their remarkable invention—'Energy Harvesting Smart Shoes Insole'. This accolade was granted by the Comptroller-General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks Intellectual Property Office of the UK.

The innovation is the fruit of collaboration with Maharaja Agrasen University researchers. The smart insole utilizes piezoelectric materials to convert kinetic energy from footsteps into stored electrical power, capable of charging mobile phones and other smart devices, thereby merging convenience with sustainability.

The vice chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University, Prof. Mahavir Singh, along with Registrar Gian Sagar Negi, extended their congratulations to the duo. Dr Thakur and Dr Khangta, both accomplished researchers with numerous publications and international conference appearances to their credit, continue to push the boundaries of interdisciplinary studies.