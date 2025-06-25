Left Menu

Trailblazing Invention from Himachal: Smart Shoe Insoles that Charge Devices on the Go

Dr Ranbir Singh Thakur and Dr Manish Khangta of Himachal Pradesh University secured an international patent for their groundbreaking smart shoe insole, capable of converting kinetic energy into electrical power. This innovation, achieved in collaboration with Maharaja Agrasen University, promises to revolutionize on-the-go charging of mobile devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:04 IST
Trailblazing Invention from Himachal: Smart Shoe Insoles that Charge Devices on the Go
HPU professors Dr Ranbir Singh Thakur and Dr Manish Khangta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering achievement, Dr Ranbir Singh Thakur and Dr Manish Khangta, assistant professors at Himachal Pradesh University, have received an international design patent for their remarkable invention—'Energy Harvesting Smart Shoes Insole'. This accolade was granted by the Comptroller-General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks Intellectual Property Office of the UK.

The innovation is the fruit of collaboration with Maharaja Agrasen University researchers. The smart insole utilizes piezoelectric materials to convert kinetic energy from footsteps into stored electrical power, capable of charging mobile phones and other smart devices, thereby merging convenience with sustainability.

The vice chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University, Prof. Mahavir Singh, along with Registrar Gian Sagar Negi, extended their congratulations to the duo. Dr Thakur and Dr Khangta, both accomplished researchers with numerous publications and international conference appearances to their credit, continue to push the boundaries of interdisciplinary studies.

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025