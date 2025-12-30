Saudi Arabia's Airstrike Escalates Yemen Tensions

Saudi Arabia launched a significant airstrike on Yemen's strategic port city of Mukalla on Tuesday, targeting a shipment of weapons intended for a UAE-backed separatist force.

This aggressive move marks an escalation in the already strained relations between Saudi Arabia and the Southern Transitional Council, supported by the United Arab Emirates.

The strike further complicates the dynamics of Yemen's decade-long civil war, putting additional pressure on the fragile alliance between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

