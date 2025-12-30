Saudi Arabia's Airstrike Escalates Yemen Tensions
Saudi Arabia conducted an airstrike on Yemen's port city Mukalla over a weapons shipment from the UAE intended for a separatist force. This move escalates tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council, and complicates relations between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in Yemen's ongoing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-12-2025 08:00 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 08:00 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia launched a significant airstrike on Yemen's strategic port city of Mukalla on Tuesday, targeting a shipment of weapons intended for a UAE-backed separatist force.
This aggressive move marks an escalation in the already strained relations between Saudi Arabia and the Southern Transitional Council, supported by the United Arab Emirates.
The strike further complicates the dynamics of Yemen's decade-long civil war, putting additional pressure on the fragile alliance between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Yemen
- Mukalla
- airstrike
- UAE
- weapon shipment
- escalation
- tension
- conflict
- Riyadh
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia says it bombs Yemen port city of Mukalla over shipment of weapons for separatists that arrived from UAE, reports AP.
ED Uncovers Lavish Assets of UAE-Based Fugitive in Massive Operation
India Pursues Fugitive Extradition from UAE
China's Military Drills Around Taiwan: A Global Tension Escalation
Strengthening Ties: A New Chapter in UAE-Pakistan Relations