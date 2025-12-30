Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Airstrike Escalates Yemen Tensions

Saudi Arabia conducted an airstrike on Yemen's port city Mukalla over a weapons shipment from the UAE intended for a separatist force. This move escalates tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council, and complicates relations between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in Yemen's ongoing conflict.

  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia launched a significant airstrike on Yemen's strategic port city of Mukalla on Tuesday, targeting a shipment of weapons intended for a UAE-backed separatist force.

This aggressive move marks an escalation in the already strained relations between Saudi Arabia and the Southern Transitional Council, supported by the United Arab Emirates.

The strike further complicates the dynamics of Yemen's decade-long civil war, putting additional pressure on the fragile alliance between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

