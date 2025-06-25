Left Menu

Kepler Shines Bright: Award-Winning IFRS 9 Solution by Acies

Kepler, a product of Acies TechWorks, received the 'IFRS 9 solution of the Year' award at Risk.Net's Risk Technology Awards 2025. This accolade highlights its innovative design and effectiveness in addressing IFRS 9 compliance. Acies continues to lead with technology solutions empowering global financial institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:09 IST
Kepler, developed by Acies TechWorks, has been acclaimed as the 'IFRS 9 solution of the Year' at the 2025 Risk Technology Awards by Risk.Net. This honor reflects the product's superior architecture and ability to tackle the strategic and practical hurdles of IFRS 9 compliance in the current unpredictable financial landscape.

Celebrated in London, this award highlights Acies' ongoing triumphs in producing pioneering risk management technologies. These solutions are designed to enhance the capabilities of international banks, financial institutions, insurers, and corporate bodies in navigating complex financial risks and regulatory evolutions.

The award judges commended Kepler for its top-tier solution design, supporting industry and regulatory mandates, with features enhancing speed, forecasting, and reporting across diverse jurisdictions.

