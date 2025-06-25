Left Menu

Heatwave Threatens French Nuclear Power Stations

Elevated water temperatures in the Garonne river, France, are set to impact electricity production at the Blayais nuclear plant. This marks the fourth instance of such warnings, following advisories at the Bugey, Saint Alban, and Golfech plants, as concerns about overheating intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:19 IST
Heatwave Threatens French Nuclear Power Stations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

A recent rise in water temperatures in the Garonne river in south-western France is likely to disrupt electricity output from the 3.6 gigawatt Blayais nuclear plant. This announcement was made by nuclear operator EDF on Wednesday.

The notification is the fourth of its kind. Previously, warnings were issued for the Bugey nuclear plant last week, and the Saint Alban plant earlier this week. Meanwhile, the advisory for the Golfech plant was advanced to July 1.

Concerns grow as the continuing high temperatures could lead to significant challenges for nuclear energy production in the region.

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025