Heatwave Threatens French Nuclear Power Stations

A recent rise in water temperatures in the Garonne river in south-western France is likely to disrupt electricity output from the 3.6 gigawatt Blayais nuclear plant. This announcement was made by nuclear operator EDF on Wednesday.

The notification is the fourth of its kind. Previously, warnings were issued for the Bugey nuclear plant last week, and the Saint Alban plant earlier this week. Meanwhile, the advisory for the Golfech plant was advanced to July 1.

Concerns grow as the continuing high temperatures could lead to significant challenges for nuclear energy production in the region.