Middle East Truce Calms Markets: Focus Shifts to Fed Policy

Following a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, European shares declined while crude oil hovered near multi-week lows. President Trump welcomed the truce, notably easing Middle Eastern supply concerns. With reduced inflation risk, attention turned to U.S. economy amid speculation of Federal Reserve rate cuts. Asian markets showed positive momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:41 IST
European markets faced a downturn as investors weighed the implications of a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran, with crude oil prices stabilizing after recent declines. The prospect of an enduring truce eased fears of an energy shock that had kept markets on edge.

In the United States, President Donald Trump heralded the quick resolution of the conflict, expressing optimism for improved relations with Tehran, despite uncertainties about the impact of U.S. airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. Concurrently, investors shifted their gaze to the U.S. economic landscape, amid signs of weaker-than-expected growth.

As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the inflationary potential of higher tariffs, markets adjusted, with about a 19% chance of a July rate cut being predicted. Meanwhile, Brent crude witnessed a moderate recovery, and Asian stocks closed higher. The focus now turns to upcoming U.S. economic indicators, pondering their impact on global markets.

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

