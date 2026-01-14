The Crucial Independence of the Federal Reserve

The independence of the United States central bank is under scrutiny as the Trump administration launches a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, a move seen as potentially undermining efforts to contain inflation, according to Austan Goolsbee, the President of the Chicago Federal Reserve.

Goolsbee highlighted the significance of maintaining central bank autonomy to prevent inflation from escalating, noting that the lack of independence historically results in rising inflation levels. The Justice Department recently issued subpoenas related to Powell's Senate testimony regarding cost overruns, sparking controversy and drawing global backlash.

The Justice Department probe and calls from the administration for lower interest rates have led some Senate Republicans to threaten stalling any Trump nominee to succeed Powell. Goolsbee labeled Powell as a preeminent Fed Chair and expressed concerns over questioning his integrity.

