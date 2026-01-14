Left Menu

The Crucial Independence of the Federal Reserve

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee emphasized the importance of Federal Reserve independence in controlling inflation, and criticized the Trump administration's investigation of Chair Jerome Powell. Goolsbee warned of inflation risks if central bank independence is compromised due to political interventions.

14-01-2026
The independence of the United States central bank is under scrutiny as the Trump administration launches a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, a move seen as potentially undermining efforts to contain inflation, according to Austan Goolsbee, the President of the Chicago Federal Reserve.

Goolsbee highlighted the significance of maintaining central bank autonomy to prevent inflation from escalating, noting that the lack of independence historically results in rising inflation levels. The Justice Department recently issued subpoenas related to Powell's Senate testimony regarding cost overruns, sparking controversy and drawing global backlash.

The Justice Department probe and calls from the administration for lower interest rates have led some Senate Republicans to threaten stalling any Trump nominee to succeed Powell. Goolsbee labeled Powell as a preeminent Fed Chair and expressed concerns over questioning his integrity.

