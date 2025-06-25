Left Menu

India Bets on Potatoes: New Regional Centre to Boost Agriculture

The Indian government has approved a new regional centre for the International Potato Centre in Agra to boost potato and sweetpotato productivity. This initiative aims to enhance food security, increase farmers' income, create jobs, and foster sustainable development in India's agricultural sector.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the establishment of the International Potato Centre's South Asia Regional Centre at Agra, Uttar Pradesh. This strategic initiative is geared towards bolstering food and nutrition security, augmenting farmers' income, and facilitating job creation by enhancing potato and sweetpotato productivity, along with improved post-harvest management and value-addition processes.

The Indian potato industry is poised to unlock substantial employment avenues across various segments such as production, processing, packaging, transportation, marketing, and the entire value chain. The International Potato Centre's Regional Centre in Singna, Agra, aims to harness and explore this untapped potential.

By developing high-yielding, nutrient-rich, and climate-resilient potato and sweetpotato varieties, the new centre is expected to significantly advance sustainable agricultural practices not only within India but throughout the South Asia region, leveraging cutting-edge science and innovation.

