Left Menu

India's Leap to Food Security Leadership

India has evolved from food scarcity to surplus and is primed to help other countries with food security challenges, according to Union Minister Chirag Paswan. Speaking at the INBUSH ERA 2026 conference, he highlighted the crucial role of youth in the country's future and technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:15 IST
India's Leap to Food Security Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's transformation from a nation grappling with food scarcity to one with surplus food grain production marks a significant milestone in its development journey. Addressing the International Business Summit and Research Conference - INBUSH ERA 2026, Union Minister Chirag Paswan announced India's readiness to assist countries facing food security challenges.

Paswan noted that as the country gears up to become a developed nation by 2047, its youth will play a pivotal role in spearheading this transition. He stressed the importance of resilience and innovation, urging young Indians to convert challenges into opportunities, as India continues to expand its global economic footprint.

The conference, held at Amity University, highlighted not only India's economic strides but also its aspirations to become a leader in technology and skill development. The initiative underlines the nation's commitment to nurturing a research-driven mindset among its youth, as affirmed by international and local academic leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Trade Tango: Mastering Global Alliances Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

China's Trade Tango: Mastering Global Alliances Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

 Global
2
Australia Seeks Redemption Against Oman in T20 World Cup Finale

Australia Seeks Redemption Against Oman in T20 World Cup Finale

 Global
3
Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

 India
4
India Leads with 'Frontier AI Impact Commitments' for a Global South-led AI Governance Model

India Leads with 'Frontier AI Impact Commitments' for a Global South-led AI ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026