India's Leap to Food Security Leadership

India's transformation from a nation grappling with food scarcity to one with surplus food grain production marks a significant milestone in its development journey. Addressing the International Business Summit and Research Conference - INBUSH ERA 2026, Union Minister Chirag Paswan announced India's readiness to assist countries facing food security challenges.

Paswan noted that as the country gears up to become a developed nation by 2047, its youth will play a pivotal role in spearheading this transition. He stressed the importance of resilience and innovation, urging young Indians to convert challenges into opportunities, as India continues to expand its global economic footprint.

The conference, held at Amity University, highlighted not only India's economic strides but also its aspirations to become a leader in technology and skill development. The initiative underlines the nation's commitment to nurturing a research-driven mindset among its youth, as affirmed by international and local academic leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)