Gandhinagar's Bold Debut in Municipal Bonds Market

The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) has made its mark by announcing the listing of its inaugural municipal bonds on the National Stock Exchange, valued at Rs 25 crore.

Investor response to the bond issue was highly enthusiastic, with bids soaring to Rs 225 crore, nine times the original issue size, during the brief one-hour subscription period.

This achievement positions Gandhinagar as the fifth urban local body in Gujarat and the 17th in India to issue municipal bonds. The bonds, carrying a coupon rate of 7.65%, represent a significant advancement as Gujarat celebrates two decades of urban transformation, coinciding with the declaration of 2025 as the 'Year of Urban Development'.

