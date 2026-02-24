Left Menu

Revamping Mundka: Delhi's Journey Towards Urban Development

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced development projects worth Rs 264 crore in Mundka, aiming to integrate neglected villages into the urban fold. The initiative involves 49 projects focusing on infrastructure, health, and education, marking a significant step towards elevating rural areas to urban standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:04 IST
Revamping Mundka: Delhi's Journey Towards Urban Development
  • Country:
  • India

In a push to integrate neglected rural areas into the urban fabric, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday initiated development projects worth Rs 264 crore in Mundka. The projects aim to provide urban amenities to rural Delhi, as part of the government's broader effort to bridge the urban-rural divide.

The initiative includes 49 projects that span across infrastructure, healthcare, education, and connectivity improvements. Gupta emphasized that once completed, these projects will lead to better roads, improved water supply, and enhanced educational and health facilities, elevating the Mundka Assembly constituency to urban standards.

Addressing the gathering at Mundka, Gupta criticized past administrations for neglecting rural areas, resulting in broken infrastructure and inadequate services. With a budget allocation of Rs 1,000 crore, the current government aims to ensure planned development and accelerated progress in these areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Promises $105 Billion Support Package for Ukraine

EU Promises $105 Billion Support Package for Ukraine

 Ukraine
2
Justice Served: Conviction in Heinous 2019 Crime

Justice Served: Conviction in Heinous 2019 Crime

 India
3
New Safety Protocols Unveiled for Non-Scheduled Flight Operators Amid Crash Concerns

New Safety Protocols Unveiled for Non-Scheduled Flight Operators Amid Crash ...

 India
4
Vladimír Darida's Return: Czech Football's Hopeful Comeback

Vladimír Darida's Return: Czech Football's Hopeful Comeback

 Czechia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026