Revamping Mundka: Delhi's Journey Towards Urban Development
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced development projects worth Rs 264 crore in Mundka, aiming to integrate neglected villages into the urban fold. The initiative involves 49 projects focusing on infrastructure, health, and education, marking a significant step towards elevating rural areas to urban standards.
In a push to integrate neglected rural areas into the urban fabric, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday initiated development projects worth Rs 264 crore in Mundka. The projects aim to provide urban amenities to rural Delhi, as part of the government's broader effort to bridge the urban-rural divide.
The initiative includes 49 projects that span across infrastructure, healthcare, education, and connectivity improvements. Gupta emphasized that once completed, these projects will lead to better roads, improved water supply, and enhanced educational and health facilities, elevating the Mundka Assembly constituency to urban standards.
Addressing the gathering at Mundka, Gupta criticized past administrations for neglecting rural areas, resulting in broken infrastructure and inadequate services. With a budget allocation of Rs 1,000 crore, the current government aims to ensure planned development and accelerated progress in these areas.
