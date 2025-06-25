Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Charts Bold Digital Future: CM Naidu Unveils Statewide Online Services by August 15

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu announced a landmark digital governance initiative, promising all state services online by August 15. At the FICCI meeting, he detailed plans for a real-time data infrastructure. The ambitious project includes environmental monitoring and a citizen identification system, aiming to transform Andhra Pradesh's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:05 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking announcement, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared that by August 15, all government services would be accessible online. This digital transformation is poised to eliminate the need for citizens to physically visit government offices, as detailed during the FICCI National Executive Committee meeting.

The initiative extends beyond basic online services. It encompasses voice-activated state transport bookings available via telephone, showcasing advancements in conversational governmental interfaces designed to serve all literacy levels effectively. CM Naidu also outlined the development of an intricate real-time data infrastructure to monitor environmental parameters, such as air quality and water levels, enhancing the state's disaster readiness.

Moreover, Naidu presented ambitious infrastructure projects, including ports and airports expansion to bolster economic growth and commercial efficiency. FICCI leaders praised these efforts, noting a balance of tradition and modern innovation in Andhra Pradesh. The state's remarkable growth aligns with its vision of becoming India's first trillion-dollar economy by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

