Andhra Pradesh Charts Bold Digital Future: CM Naidu Unveils Statewide Online Services by August 15

In a groundbreaking announcement, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared that by August 15, all government services would be accessible online. This digital transformation is poised to eliminate the need for citizens to physically visit government offices, as detailed during the FICCI National Executive Committee meeting.

The initiative extends beyond basic online services. It encompasses voice-activated state transport bookings available via telephone, showcasing advancements in conversational governmental interfaces designed to serve all literacy levels effectively. CM Naidu also outlined the development of an intricate real-time data infrastructure to monitor environmental parameters, such as air quality and water levels, enhancing the state's disaster readiness.

Moreover, Naidu presented ambitious infrastructure projects, including ports and airports expansion to bolster economic growth and commercial efficiency. FICCI leaders praised these efforts, noting a balance of tradition and modern innovation in Andhra Pradesh. The state's remarkable growth aligns with its vision of becoming India's first trillion-dollar economy by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)