Tragic End at Senior Citizens' Home

An elderly couple was discovered dead in a senior citizens' home on Wednesday, prompting a police investigation. The victims are identified as Krishnamurthy, 81, and Radha, 74, with initial findings suggesting suicide.

The couple had resided at an old age facility in Byatarayanapura back in 2021 before moving in with their son in 2023. Recently, they returned to institutional care at a JP Nagar home, where the tragic event unfolded, according to officials.

Authorities have registered a case and are pursuing a comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

