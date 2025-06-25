Tragic End at Senior Citizens' Home
An elderly couple, Krishnamurthy and Radha, were found dead in a suspected suicide at a senior citizens' home in JP Nagar. The police are investigating the case, exploring all possible angles. The couple had previously lived with their son after staying in an old age home in 2021.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:08 IST
- Country:
- India
An elderly couple was discovered dead in a senior citizens' home on Wednesday, prompting a police investigation. The victims are identified as Krishnamurthy, 81, and Radha, 74, with initial findings suggesting suicide.
The couple had resided at an old age facility in Byatarayanapura back in 2021 before moving in with their son in 2023. Recently, they returned to institutional care at a JP Nagar home, where the tragic event unfolded, according to officials.
Authorities have registered a case and are pursuing a comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement