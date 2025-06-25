Left Menu

Tragic End at Senior Citizens' Home

An elderly couple, Krishnamurthy and Radha, were found dead in a suspected suicide at a senior citizens' home in JP Nagar. The police are investigating the case, exploring all possible angles. The couple had previously lived with their son after staying in an old age home in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:08 IST
Tragic End at Senior Citizens' Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly couple was discovered dead in a senior citizens' home on Wednesday, prompting a police investigation. The victims are identified as Krishnamurthy, 81, and Radha, 74, with initial findings suggesting suicide.

The couple had resided at an old age facility in Byatarayanapura back in 2021 before moving in with their son in 2023. Recently, they returned to institutional care at a JP Nagar home, where the tragic event unfolded, according to officials.

Authorities have registered a case and are pursuing a comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025