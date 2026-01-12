Left Menu

VP Radhakrishnan Pays Tribute to Swami Vivekananda on National Youth Day

VP Radhakrishnan Pays Tribute to Swami Vivekananda on National Youth Day
The Vice President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, today paid floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda, one of India’s foremost spiritual leaders and thinkers, on his birth anniversary, observed nationwide as National Youth Day, at the Vice President’s Enclave in New Delhi.

Remembering Swami Vivekananda’s enduring influence, the Vice President highlighted his timeless message of inner strength, self-discipline, and selfless service as the foundations of a purposeful and meaningful life. In a social media post, Shri Radhakrishnan said that Swamiji’s vision and teachings continue to inspire India’s youth to rise with confidence and commitment in the service of the nation.

He noted that by taking India’s civilisational wisdom to the global मंच, Swami Vivekananda ignited a sense of national pride and self-belief, particularly among young people, encouraging them to actively contribute to India’s progress and global standing.

The Vice President reaffirmed that Swami Vivekananda’s ideals remain deeply relevant, continuing to guide and motivate generations in India’s journey towards social transformation and national development.

 

