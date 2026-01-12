VP Radhakrishnan Calls on JNU Graduates to Lead India’s Journey Towards Viksit Bharat @2047

The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, today addressed the 9th Convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, congratulating graduating students and urging them to place their knowledge, skills, and integrity in the service of the nation as India advances towards its long-term development goals.

Invoking the teachings of Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, the Vice-President emphasised that education must transcend the pursuit of degrees and focus on character building, intellectual strength, and self-reliance. He noted that only education combined with proper training can empower India’s youth to realise Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Highlighting India’s deep civilisational legacy of learning, Shri Radhakrishnan referred to ancient centres of knowledge such as Nalanda and Takshashila, and cited classical texts including the Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Kautilya’s Arthashastra, and Thirukkural, underscoring that Indian thought has historically placed learning, ethics, and societal responsibility at its core. He stressed that true education is reflected in conduct and values, not merely academic credentials.

Addressing the evolving role of universities in a rapidly changing world, the Vice-President underlined the need for modern science and traditional wisdom to grow together. Referring to JNU’s democratic ethos, he said that debate, discussion, dissent, and even confrontation are essential to a healthy democracy, but must ultimately lead to consensus and cooperative implementation for effective governance.

The Vice-President commended Jawaharlal Nehru University for fostering an inclusive academic environment, appreciating its efforts to promote equity and social inclusion in student admissions and faculty recruitment. He also praised the University’s leadership for expanding academic engagement into emerging and civilisational knowledge domains, including the establishment of new Centres for Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist Studies under the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies.

Recognising the importance of linguistic diversity in knowledge creation, Shri Radhakrishnan lauded JNU’s initiatives to promote Indian languages, including the Special Centre for Tamil Studies and academic chairs and programmes in Assamese, Odia, Marathi, and Kannada. He observed that knowledge must increasingly flourish in mother tongues, in alignment with the National Education Policy, to make higher education more accessible and rooted.

In his concluding remarks, the Vice-President urged graduates to uphold three core responsibilities: intellectual honesty in the pursuit of truth, social inclusion to reduce inequalities, and active contribution to national development. He called upon them to remain guided by constitutional values and India’s civilisational ethos, while maintaining deep respect for parents and teachers. Reaffirming India’s unity and collective resolve, he wished the graduating students success in their future endeavours.

The convocation ceremony was attended by Union Minister for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Chancellor of JNU Shri Kanwal Sibal, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, senior government officials, faculty members, graduating students, and their families.