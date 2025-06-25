Left Menu

Air India Unites in Grief: Memorial Honors AI171 Crew

Air India hosted a poignant memorial at its Gurugram headquarters to honor the crew of flight AI171, lost in a devastating accident. The ceremony, marked by heartfelt tributes and shared sorrow, was attended by employees nationwide, emphasizing unity and remembrance in the wake of tragedy.

Air India Unites in Grief: Memorial Honors AI171 Crew
Air India holds memorial at its Gurgaon HQ to pay tributes to members of crew who lost their lives in AI171 tragedy (Photo/ AI sources). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Air India held a solemn memorial service at its corporate headquarters in Gurugram to honor the memory of the flight crew who tragically perished in the AI171 accident. CEO Campbell Wilson, addressing the gathering, expressed the indescribable grief felt across the company, reiterating a collective commitment to honor the crew's memory and service.

Sources from within the airline revealed that the emotional ceremony saw participation from employees from various departments, with the event live-streamed to all offices and the Air India Training Academy. Wilson struggled to contain his emotions as he spoke about the immense loss, urging everyone to carry forward the legacy of their fallen colleagues through their continued service.

The tribute began with a moment of silence, followed by deeply moving eulogies from colleagues who fondly remembered the lost crew. A poignant moment came when one crew member recited a poem written in their memory and another shared a last voice note from onboard AI171, stirring tears among attendees. The event concluded with a candle-lighting ceremony and floral tribute as employees gathered around a memorial adorned with photographs, paying their respects in a spirit of shared grief and respect for the fallen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

