Nation Remembers: 50 Years Since the Dark Days of Emergency

Marking the 50th anniversary of India's Emergency, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh described it as the 'darkest chapter' in democracy. The Union Cabinet observed 'Constitution Assassination Day' paying tribute to those who resisted this period. PM Modi emphasized remembering the events to ensure democratic values remain untainted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:39 IST
Nation Remembers: 50 Years Since the Dark Days of Emergency
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As India commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh labeled it the 'darkest chapter in Indian democracy'. He stated, 'A nefarious attempt was made to strangle Indian democracy through the imposition of Emergency.'

Singh reminded citizens that democratic traditions stood resilient despite the oppressive regime. 'Those who suffered during the Emergency and struggled for democracy made immense contributions that India must never forget,' he asserted, emphasizing Prime Minister Modi's initiative to mark June 25 as 'Constitution Assassination Day'.

In tribute, the Union Cabinet held a two-minute silence for those who faced 'unimaginable horrors' during the Emergency. Chaired by Prime Minister Modi, the cabinet adopted a resolution honoring those who resisted the oppressive measures, highlighting the value and resilience of India's democratic ethos.

