India's Bountiful Harvest: Horticulture Growth Soars in 2024-25

India's horticulture production is projected to rise by 3.66% in 2024-25, totaling 3,677.24 lakh tonnes, due to increased fruit and vegetable output. The area under cultivation has also expanded. Union Agriculture Minister attributes growth to farmers, scientists, and government initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable turn of events, India's horticulture production is set to rise by 3.66% in the 2024-25 period, according to the latest estimates released by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The anticipated output is projected to reach an impressive 3,677.24 lakh tonnes, demonstrating significant growth fueled by increased fruit and vegetable yields.

The area under horticulture cultivation has also seen expansion, growing to 292.67 lakh hectares from 290.86 lakh hectares in the previous year. This surge is credited to the relentless efforts of Indian farmers and agricultural scientists, alongside strategic government initiatives aimed at bolstering the sector.

Among the various categories, vegetable production is expected to see a robust rise of 6% to 2,196.74 lakh tonnes. Notably, onion production has surged significantly, while potato yields have also marked a substantial increase. Conversely, tomato production has experienced a slight decline, underscoring the complexities of agricultural dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

