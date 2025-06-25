Left Menu

India's Leap to the Stars: Arvind Kejriwal Applauds IAF Captain Shukla's ISS Mission

IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla embarks on a historic mission to the International Space Station, becoming the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma. Supported by PM Modi's space sector reforms, Shukla's mission marks a new era of Indian space exploration with future missions like Chandrayaan-4 on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:06 IST
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ @ArvindKejriwal) . Image Credit: ANI
Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor, lauded Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he commenced his journey to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of Axiom Mission 4. This mission propels Shukla to become the second Indian astronaut to venture into space, four decades after Rakesh Sharma's historic voyage.

Through a post on X, Kejriwal expressed pride over this achievement, recognizing Shukla's invaluable contribution. Union Minister Jitendra Singh echoed the sentiment, commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy to open the space sector to private investments, describing it as a transformative step that could elevate the sector to a $40-45 billion industry by the next decade.

Singh highlighted that Shukla's experiments aboard Axiom-4 will set the stage for future endeavors, including projects like Chandrayaan-4 and the Bharat Space Station planned for 2035. PM Modi celebrated the mission's successful launch, reinforcing India's strides in space. Shukla's mission is pivotal for ISRO's global presence and future expeditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

