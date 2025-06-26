Left Menu

Delhi University and University of Leeds Forge Global Academic Partnership

Delhi University and the University of Leeds have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on research and student exchange programs. This agreement aligns with India's National Education Policy 2020 and aims to enhance academic exposure and international collaboration for students and faculty from both institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:28 IST
MoU was exchanged between Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi, and Prof. Shearer West, Vice Chancellor and President, University of Leeds (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move towards enhancing global academic ties, Delhi University and the University of Leeds in the UK have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), focusing on research collaboration and student exchange programs. The partnership aims to provide mutual benefits through shared academic linkages and programs.

The MoU was signed at the Vice Regal Lodge, University of Delhi, by Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, and Prof. Shearer West, Vice Chancellor and President of the University of Leeds. Senior officials from both universities witnessed the exchange, which promises to foster robust research partnerships and set a framework for student and faculty exchanges.

This agreement aligns with India's National Education Policy 2020, under which Delhi University is launching a Twinning Programme. The initiative allows students to spend a semester at the partner institution, thereby broadening their global academic perspective. Prof. Yogesh Singh emphasized the opportunities for faculty exchange, while Prof. Shearer West noted the growing interest among Leeds students in studying in India, further cementing the educational collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

