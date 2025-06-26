Delhi University and University of Leeds Forge Global Academic Partnership

In a significant move towards enhancing global academic ties, Delhi University and the University of Leeds in the UK have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), focusing on research collaboration and student exchange programs. The partnership aims to provide mutual benefits through shared academic linkages and programs.

The MoU was signed at the Vice Regal Lodge, University of Delhi, by Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, and Prof. Shearer West, Vice Chancellor and President of the University of Leeds. Senior officials from both universities witnessed the exchange, which promises to foster robust research partnerships and set a framework for student and faculty exchanges.

This agreement aligns with India's National Education Policy 2020, under which Delhi University is launching a Twinning Programme. The initiative allows students to spend a semester at the partner institution, thereby broadening their global academic perspective. Prof. Yogesh Singh emphasized the opportunities for faculty exchange, while Prof. Shearer West noted the growing interest among Leeds students in studying in India, further cementing the educational collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)