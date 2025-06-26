South Korea's Bold Step: First Nuclear Plant Dismantlement Approved

In a historic move, South Korea's Nuclear Safety and Security Commission gave the green light on Thursday for the nation's inaugural dismantlement of a nuclear power plant, the Kori-1. The plant, which ceased operations in 2017 after nearly four decades, will be dismantled in a project expected to span 12 years and cost 1.1 trillion won ($810 million).

The plan, submitted by Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP), involves the removal and management of approximately 170,000 tonnes of nuclear waste. This effort sets a precedent for the country, as it is one of the leading global producers of nuclear energy, being the fifth-largest as per the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Experts suggest that successfully completing the dismantlement could position South Korea as a key player in the global nuclear decommissioning market, currently led by the United States, with competition from countries like Japan and Germany. The country's reliance on nuclear power is substantial, generating 31.7% of its electricity from 26 operational plants in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)