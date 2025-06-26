Tragedy Unfolds Live: Young Woman's Final Moments Streamed
A 20-year-old woman from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, streamed her own suicide on social media while away from family. Police arrived swiftly after receiving the distressing news. The live broadcast spread rapidly, shocking the area. No one was blamed for her death, and investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:32 IST
- Country:
- India
A young woman in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, took her life while broadcasting the distressing event live on social media, police reported Thursday.
The incident happened on Wednesday in Olgi village while her family was away. Police, led by Deputy Superintendent Mehar Panwar, are investigating the reasons behind the tragic suicide.
Relatives became aware when traders in Subathu market, who saw the video, alerted them. The woman's Facebook stream, which carried her final message of no blame, circulated widely, causing widespread shock.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Thane District Witnesses Gruesome Discovery in Jungle Area
Diarrhoea Outbreak in Odisha: Crisis Intensifies in Jajpur District
Mandatory Drone Registration Enforced in Una District
Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.
Diarrhoea Outbreak Crisis Hits Odisha's Jajpur District