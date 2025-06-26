Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds Live: Young Woman's Final Moments Streamed

A 20-year-old woman from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, streamed her own suicide on social media while away from family. Police arrived swiftly after receiving the distressing news. The live broadcast spread rapidly, shocking the area. No one was blamed for her death, and investigations are ongoing.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A young woman in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, took her life while broadcasting the distressing event live on social media, police reported Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Olgi village while her family was away. Police, led by Deputy Superintendent Mehar Panwar, are investigating the reasons behind the tragic suicide.

Relatives became aware when traders in Subathu market, who saw the video, alerted them. The woman's Facebook stream, which carried her final message of no blame, circulated widely, causing widespread shock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

