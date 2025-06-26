Tragedy Unfolds Live: Young Woman's Final Moments Streamed

A young woman in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, took her life while broadcasting the distressing event live on social media, police reported Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Olgi village while her family was away. Police, led by Deputy Superintendent Mehar Panwar, are investigating the reasons behind the tragic suicide.

Relatives became aware when traders in Subathu market, who saw the video, alerted them. The woman's Facebook stream, which carried her final message of no blame, circulated widely, causing widespread shock.

(With inputs from agencies.)