Tragedy in Himachal: Flash Floods and Cloudbursts Cause Chaos
A severe flash flood and multiple cloudbursts near Dharamshala have swept away several individuals, causing substantial damage. BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma emphasized the need for governmental sensitivity and compensation. The NDRF and SDRF are engaged in a challenging rescue operation. The IMD predicts ongoing heavy rainfall in the region.
In a catastrophic turn of events, a flash flood coupled with several cloudbursts near Dharamshala has resulted in tragedy, potentially sweeping away up to 20 people. State BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma highlighted the gravity of the situation, calling for government action and adequate compensation for affected families.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are conducting rigorous rescue operations in a barely accessible region. NDRF Commandant Baljinder Singh reported six missing persons while confirming the discovery of one body.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu elaborated on the widespread devastation across the state, with cloudbursts and flash floods affecting numerous areas. Between property damage and tragic fatalities, state authorities remain on high alert as they brace for further heavy rainfall as forecast by the India Meteorological Department.
