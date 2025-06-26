NTPC's Barh Power Project Nears Commercial Milestone

The state-owned NTPC is gearing up to enhance its electricity generation capacity as its Barh Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar is set to reach a new operational milestone.

The project, which consists of five units each generating 660 MW, will see its Unit-3 under Stage-I commence commercial supply on July 1, 2025. With this launch, all planned units will be contributing to the grid.

This marks a significant boost for NTPC's overall installed and commercial capacity, projected to rise to 60,978 MW and 82,080 MW respectively, consolidating its leadership in the power sector.