NTPC's Barh Power Project Nears Commercial Milestone
NTPC's Barh Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar, featuring five units of 660 MW each, is set to achieve a new milestone. Unit-3 under Stage-I will start commercial supply on July 1, 2025, expanding NTPC's operational capacity significantly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:26 IST
- Country:
- India
The state-owned NTPC is gearing up to enhance its electricity generation capacity as its Barh Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar is set to reach a new operational milestone.
The project, which consists of five units each generating 660 MW, will see its Unit-3 under Stage-I commence commercial supply on July 1, 2025. With this launch, all planned units will be contributing to the grid.
This marks a significant boost for NTPC's overall installed and commercial capacity, projected to rise to 60,978 MW and 82,080 MW respectively, consolidating its leadership in the power sector.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar's Political Icon: Lalu Prasad's Vibrant 78th Birthday Celebration
Prashant Kishor Urges Chirag Paswan to Focus on Bihar Politics
Bihar BJP Chief Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Allegations Against Government
Sugs Lloyd Secures Major Power Contracts in Bihar and Odisha
Bihar's Panchayati Raj Reform: Empowering Local Governance