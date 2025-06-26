Family Trio Arrested for Abandoning Elderly Cancer Patient in Forest

A disturbing case of elder neglect came to light in Aarey Colony as a 33-year-old man, Sagar Shevale, alongside Babasaheb Gaikwad and Sanjay Kadresham, faced arrest for allegedly abandoning Shevale's grandmother, a cancer patient, in a local forested area. The incident occurred when hospital authorities at Shatabdi Hospital refused admission to the elderly woman.

The trio's actions were captured on CCTV, showing them taking the woman from Borivali to the forest after being turned away from medical care. Left near a garbage dump in distressing conditions, the 70-year-old was discovered and hospitalized by police on Sunday morning.

The arrested individuals face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 125 and the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. Currently, the woman is receiving treatment at Cooper Hospital. This incident underscores the urgent need for societal and systemic changes in elderly care and protection.

