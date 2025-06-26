Union Minister Plows New Path for Soybean with Hands-On Approach

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a hands-on approach on Thursday, participating in a one-day review meeting on soybean production at the ICAR-National Soybean Research Institute in Indore. Chouhan, who also identifies as a farmer, drove a tractor to plant soybean crops, highlighting his personal commitment to farming.

Stressing his dual role, Chouhan stated, "I am not only an Agriculture Minister, but also a farmer." He shared insights on social media, emphasizing the ongoing collaboration with scientists and agricultural experts to enhance soybean productivity and address various challenges. Chouhan asserted the importance of translating laboratory experiments to practical applications on the field, particularly through initiatives like the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan.

During discussions with reporters, Chouhan underscored soybean's significance as a major oil content crop, contributing 34 percent to the category. Despite its importance, soybean production faces obstacles such as viral infections and increased cultivation costs due to pesticide use. The meeting aims to engage experts, farmers, and officials to devise strategies for improvement at the grassroots level.

