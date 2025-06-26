Axiom 4 Mission: First Indian Astronaut to Reach ISS in Spectacular Docking

A mission led by SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft has achieved a historic feat by successfully docking at the International Space Station (ISS), bringing onboard the first Indian astronaut, Shubhanshu Shukla. This marks a significant milestone for India's space ambitions as part of the Axiom 4 mission.

In a commendatory post, Union Minister Jitendra Singh conveyed pride, emphasizing the collaboration between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in executing the mission. The initiative reflects India's commitment to self-reliance and global partnership in space exploration.

The Axiom 4 crew, including prominent astronauts from Poland and Hungary, will spend two weeks on the ISS engaging in scientific research, educational outreach, and commercial initiatives. Their endeavors herald a new era of international cooperation and scientific advancement in orbit.

(With inputs from agencies.)