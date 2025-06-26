Left Menu

Axiom 4 Mission: First Indian Astronaut to Reach ISS in Spectacular Docking

The Axiom 4 mission aboard SpaceX Dragon has successfully docked at the ISS, marking a historic moment as Shubhanshu Shukla becomes the first Indian astronaut on the station. With collaborations from NASA and international astronauts, the mission promises groundbreaking science and outreach over a 14-day tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:04 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A mission led by SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft has achieved a historic feat by successfully docking at the International Space Station (ISS), bringing onboard the first Indian astronaut, Shubhanshu Shukla. This marks a significant milestone for India's space ambitions as part of the Axiom 4 mission.

In a commendatory post, Union Minister Jitendra Singh conveyed pride, emphasizing the collaboration between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in executing the mission. The initiative reflects India's commitment to self-reliance and global partnership in space exploration.

The Axiom 4 crew, including prominent astronauts from Poland and Hungary, will spend two weeks on the ISS engaging in scientific research, educational outreach, and commercial initiatives. Their endeavors herald a new era of international cooperation and scientific advancement in orbit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

